Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy defeat triggers heartbreaking fan reactions

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress was nominated for Best Actress Award at the 2024 Emmys

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024


Selena Gomez’s fans are sharing a surprising reaction to her 2024 Emmy loss!

While making a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s hit The Tonight Show on Wednesday, September 11, just 4 days before the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Gomez revealed that while hoping for the win, she is also practicing her reaction if she loses the award.

Practicing her reaction for the loss, Gomez clapped, nodded, and smiled as she turned over to her right shoulder and said, “She should’ve won.”

And sadly, the actress actually lost her first Best Actress Emmy Award.

Sharing their views on the actress’ loss, the fans commented sadly.

“I can’t express my emotions, feeling heartbroken for my favorite actress and singer,” said one.

Another expressed, “I was so excited for Selena to win her 1st Emmy Award, butttt!”

The third commented, “Why do I feel like I’m more heartbroken than Selena herself? Goshhh! She should have won!”

Meanwhile, the fourth wrote, “I never saw Selena so peaceful mind and calm. She is happy for her competitor too, truly the best!”

To be clear, Jean Smart won the 2024 Emmy for Best Actress for Hacks.

