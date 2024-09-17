Kanye West dodges hearing in $2 million gap lawsuit amid legal team departure

Kanye West has reportedly skipped a critical hearing in the ongoing $2 million lawsuit with Gap, following the recent departure of his legal team.
On September 12, Los Angeles Superior Court held a hearing about the complaint, as per InTouch Weekly reported.
West and his business Yeezy did not attend court or phone the judge, according to the court minutes.
The judge also pointed out that once Ye and his business's prior attorney withdrew, they failed to notify the court of any new counsel. The judge approved the Gap's request that a Yeezy representative appear for a deposition.
Ye will shortly be invited to appear for his own deposition in the case, according to the court minutes.
In 2022, the Gap was sued by a corporation named Art City Centre, which sparked the court drama.
According to the lawsuit, the retail behemoth was leased a building in Downtown Los Angeles by Art City Centre. Ye intended to use the building as part of his collaboration with The Gap and his apparel brand, Yeezy.
In 2020, the singer and the Gap partnered so that Yeezy could be sold in Gap locations all across the world.
Two years later, Ye claimed that the Gap had broken their end of the bargain, which caused the arrangement to fall apart.
The Gap was accused by Art City of making many "significant, unapproved modifications" to the structure in the case.