Jodie Foster says sons Charles and Kit have ‘career insecurities’

Jodie Foster gave away an intimate part from her personal life, moments after grabbing a Lead Actress award at the 2024 Emmys ceremony.
She revealed that her kids Charles Bernard Foster (26) and Kit Bernard Foster (22) are not sure about their career paths yet, as are most people from their age group!
While in a conversation with People Magazine, the star stated, “They’re at that age where they’re starting their careers and they’re pretty insecure about what’s gonna happen.”
“But every time they get a joy, like 'I got an A' or 'I got this job' or 'I got an audition,' my heart just fills up because I have this memory of a beautiful career that’s built on doing meaningful work,” she added.
Regardless of not knowing what coming times hold for Charles Bernard Foster and Kit Bernard Foster, Jodie Foster is still pumped for how their journey will unravel itself.
Relating it to her own walk of life, she expressed, “I know that’s the recipe for happiness. So I’m just thrilled for them, for the future.”
Those who follow the actress know that she tends to avoid discussing her personal life, family, and relationships.
So, if Jodie Foster has aired this in the public, it has to mean something!