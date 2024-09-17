Entertainment

Cardi B reveals new workout routine after delivering 3rd child

Cardi B shares useful tips 'to avoid postpartum depression' after giving birth

  September 17, 2024
Cardi B has dropped a new workout routine to keep her body active after delivering third child.

On September 12, the icon rapper made the announcement about her newborn's arrival in an Instagram post.

She also shared some useful tips to “avoid postpartum depression.”

Cardi wrote on X while responding to a fan, "I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active…”

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared three kids with her estranged husband Offset, 32, now.

She is a mom to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6. The name of her third child has not been revealed yet.

The Grammy winner also slammed down haters who "dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant."

Cardi B wrote, "Now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”

Moreover, Cardi also filed for divorce from Offset on August 1st.

