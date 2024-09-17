Royal

King Charles washes hands in more hustle money

King Charles cleaning sweeping tourists in England for building thick stacks of notes

  • September 17, 2024


King Charles may be the wealthiest British royal family member, but he continues washing hands in more money.

According to The Sun, Your Majesty is pushing a booze of his very own brand to tourists for prices as little as £6.50 following the previous opening of a pop-up bar selling gin at Sandringham Estate.

This new alcohol counter will also be located at the same site, offering visitors to shop £6.99 Raspberry Gin Preserve as well as gin-flavored chocolates costing £14.99!

Guests can treat themselves to one drink named “Celebration Gin,” which is made using a Sharon fruit with “zesty citrus and delicate floral notes” brought over from King Charles’ Sandrigham garden.

Another one is called a “full-bodied” raspberry and apple flavor gin put together by soaking these fruits in distilled spirit.

King Charles is a huge fan of spirits, preferring to have a strong cocktail before he munches of dinner every night, as per royal commentator Gordon Rayner.

Your Majesty’s daily tipple is created with “half gin and half dry vermouth, garnished with an olive or lemon twist.”

So, it’s only right that he wants Sandrigham Estate trippers to have drinks just as royal!

