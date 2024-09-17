Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza has penned a cryptic note for her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, with whom she also shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.
The legendary tennis player posted a picture with her son on social media and wrote a message, which fans assumed was a dig at the former Pakistan cricket team captain.
Sania captioned the picture, “Places change but selfies remain.”
In the viral photo, the former doubles world No. 1 champion can be seen taking a selfie with Izhaan in a car.
A fan wrote under the post, “what a slow burn message for Shoaib, perfecttt.”
She exchanged the wedding vows with Shoaib after going against her entire country on on 12 April 2010.
In January, rumours started circulating the pair have parted ways. Later on her team addressed he speculations and confirmed the divorce.
The official statement read, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now.”
“She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement concluded.
After the divorce was finalised, Shoaib got married to Sana Javed.