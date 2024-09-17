Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons secured their first win of the 2024 NFL season on Monday night, with a thrilling 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Drake London scored a touchdown with 38 seconds left, tying the game at 21-21, and Younghoe Koo's extra point secured the win.
The Falcons led 15-10 going into the final quarter but lost their lead when the Eagles scored 11 unanswered points before London’s late score.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, including a 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, who celebrated with a front flip into the end zone.
Shortly after the game, Cousins expressed, "I am still not sharp enough. I didn’t feel like I was sharp enough today, accurate enough. I have to be better, as per CNN.
He further added, "But that last drive can hopefully give us a boost going into next week and we can build on that.I was pleased with the way we finished tonight, but there’s still so much to be better with."
Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed to both of his team's touchdowns, throwing one to DeVonta Smith and rushing for another in the fourth quarter.
Both teams are now 1-1 after two games.