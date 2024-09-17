Sports

Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown

Kirk Cousins leads a late drive to secure a 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons secured their first win of the 2024 NFL season on Monday night, with a thrilling 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake London scored a touchdown with 38 seconds left, tying the game at 21-21, and Younghoe Koo's extra point secured the win.

The Falcons led 15-10 going into the final quarter but lost their lead when the Eagles scored 11 unanswered points before London’s late score.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, including a 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, who celebrated with a front flip into the end zone.

Shortly after the game, Cousins expressed, "I am still not sharp enough. I didn’t feel like I was sharp enough today, accurate enough. I have to be better, as per CNN.

He further added, "But that last drive can hopefully give us a boost going into next week and we can build on that.I was pleased with the way we finished tonight, but there’s still so much to be better with."

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts contributed to both of his team's touchdowns, throwing one to DeVonta Smith and rushing for another in the fourth quarter.

Both teams are now 1-1 after two games.

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’

Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts

Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Sports News

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury