Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has instilled high spirits among fans by finally going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.
Despite the two being spotted together a lot of times, she was seemingly carefully holding back from announcing their relationship publicly before ending things with Joe Jonas for once and for all.
Now that the actor’s divorce with her ex-husband was finalized with an agreement reaching between the two, she hopped on social media to get real with Peregrine Pearson.
Sophie Turner uploaded a few snaps from the recent summer break, and in between a number of those, her romance flame sat on a comfy couch, looking at her with his elbow placed on the table.
In another shot that was taken in the same room, she was clinging onto Peregrine Pearson’s back as he made a vivid facial expression, as per Daily Mail.
The last image in line showed him relaxing once again, but this time at an outdoor arrangement with the sun going down in background.
Beginning of Sophie Turner’s dating days with her new partner in love was confirmed last December, right after she filed for a divorce from Joe Jonas.