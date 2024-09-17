Entertainment

Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner was holding onto finalizing things with Joe Jonas before announcing Peregrine Pearson

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Sophie Turner was holding onto finalizing things with Joe Jonas before announcing Peregrine Pearson
Sophie Turner was holding onto finalizing things with Joe Jonas before announcing Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner has instilled high spirits among fans by finally going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Despite the two being spotted together a lot of times, she was seemingly carefully holding back from announcing their relationship publicly before ending things with Joe Jonas for once and for all.

Now that the actor’s divorce with her ex-husband was finalized with an agreement reaching between the two, she hopped on social media to get real with Peregrine Pearson.

Sophie Turner uploaded a few snaps from the recent summer break, and in between a number of those, her romance flame sat on a comfy couch, looking at her with his elbow placed on the table.


In another shot that was taken in the same room, she was clinging onto Peregrine Pearson’s back as he made a vivid facial expression, as per Daily Mail.

The last image in line showed him relaxing once again, but this time at an outdoor arrangement with the sun going down in background.

Beginning of Sophie Turner’s dating days with her new partner in love was confirmed last December, right after she filed for a divorce from Joe Jonas.

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life

Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’

Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts

Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World win 24 years later at Nick Jonas concert
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Taylor Swift earns Brittany Mahomes' support after Donald Trump’s hate
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Sabrina Carpenter shares BIG achievement before Short N’ Sweet Tour
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Jennifer Lopez exudes serene vibes after Ben Affleck family outing: SEE
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Jason Momoa faces accusations over 'mistreatment' of 'Minecraft' movie crew
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with her children
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Jodie Foster says sons Charles and Kit have ‘career insecurities’
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy defeat triggers heartbreaking fan reactions
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Cardi B reveals new workout routine after delivering 3rd child
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit for copying Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man'