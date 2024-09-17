Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s first photoshoot sends internet into meltdown

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan have been hitting our television screens since their childhood.
The young twins quickly caught everyone attention with their adorableness and sheer talent and since then they are all over the Pakistani drama industry.
On Tuesday, Aiman and Minal took to their Instagram account to share a heartwarming photo of them from the set of their first ever photoshoot.
The picture of old printed photograph with crinkles showed Minal sitting on the sofa while the Aiman standing right next to her.
In the photo, the duo could be seen twinning in black T-shirts paired with blue jeans, looking all adorable.
Alongside the joint post, the twin sisters penned, “On the set of first ever photoshoot”
“Little girls came a long way,” they added, asking, “Which one is Aiman?”
Soon after her post, fans flooded the comment section guessing about which one is Aiman as both sisters have striking resemblance to eachother.
One wrote, “That one sitting is Aiman and standing near her is Minal.”
While another noted, “I think sitting one is Minu.”
Meanwhile, Aiman Khan also jumped to bluff her fans by commenting, “why I’m sitting like that.”