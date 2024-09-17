Entertainment

Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999

  • September 17, 2024
After living together for more than two decades, Victoria Bekham is now “fearing” that she and husband David Bekham might get “separated.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary by recreating their wedding looks, are reportedly “on completely different pages" over where to live.

David, after retiring from football in 2013, is enjoying the country's life in the Oxfordshire countryside, while Victori wants her London lifestyle back.

Now an insider close to the couple have revealed to the Heat magazine that their difference of opinion is threatening their future as a couple.

"David has always been in his element when he’s in the Cotswolds, which is ultimately where he’s at his most content,” the source noted.

They continued, “While Vic loves watching him immerse himself in his “Lord of the Manor” persona, it does make her worry that they’re on different trajectories and she’s concerned that it could eventually lead to them living separate lives.”

"David’s made no secret about wanting to make a permanent move to the countryside for a quieter, more relaxed pace of life now the boys have all flown the nest, and it’s something he and Vic have spoken about a lot and seriously considered,” the insider added.

