Julie Bowen pokes fun at return in 'Happy Gilmore 2'


Julie Bowen is just as surprised as fans to be returning in Happy Gilmore 2.

The Modern Family star recently revealed she assumed a younger actress would be cast in her original role as Virginia Venit.

While conversing on the Inside of You podcast, Bowen shared about her genuine surprise at being asked to reprise her role as Virginia Venit in the highly anticipated Netflix sequel.

“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” admitted Bowen, adding, “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one, Happy Gilmore 2.”

She expressed her belief that the producers would choose an alternate path for the sequel, by casting a younger love interest for Sandler’s well-known character.

Prior to this, Bowen told The Hollywood Reporter that she thought Adam Sandler’s Happy would have a “little bitty” cart girl by his side this time around.

Bowen’s character Virginia in the 1996 comedy was the practical PR director responsible for cleaning up Happy’s (Sandler, 58) image on the pro-golf circuit, eventually falling for his spirited personality.

The sequel’s trailer confirms that Virginia and Happy formed a family, though Bowen mentions her role in the new film is short.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on July 25 on Netflix.

