Sabrina Carpenter joins crowd at Amber Mark's iconic live show in London  

Sabrina Carpenter attended her fellow singer, Amber Mark's, musical show in London ahead of their upcoming collaboration.
The Espresso hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 4, to share an exclusive sneak peek into the Worth It singer's electrifying show in The Square Miles.
In the footage, Carpenter appeared cheering from the crowd as she gave a heartfelt shout-out to Mark for her headline-grabbing show.
The Short n' Sweet crooner wrote, "super star" over the footage.
Sabrina Carpenter and Amber Mark to perform together?
According to media reports, Carpenter and Mark are set to collaborate for the upcoming musical performance of the Taste hitmaker.
Mark is scheduled to deliver an electrifying show as a supporting act for the Grammy-winning musician's upcoming shows at the BST Hyde Park show on Saturday, July 5.
She will additionally support Carpenter on her North American arena tour in of her ongoing fifth concert tour and first arena tour, Short n' Sweet.
In addition to these concert tours, Sabrina Carpenter is currently busy working on her upcoming seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, which is set to be released on August 29, this year.
However, she has already dropped the lead rendition from the album, Manchild, on June 5, describing the song as a country-influenced pop and synth-pop track with a disco-like energy, lyrically critiquing an immature ex-boyfriend.