Lana Del Rey touched by sweet fan tribute after London performance

Lana Del Rey shared a heartfelt fan homage that she received after her iconic musical performance in London.
On Friday, July 4, the Summertime Sadness crooner turned to her Instagram handle to release a moving handwritten letter from one of his fans during the show in The Square Miles.
The adorable note began with, "Dear Lana Del Rey (Lizzy Grant) I just want to tell you that I love you, I am proud of you and your songs, poetry, and success."
"And I am so happy you got the happiness you dreamt of Congratulations on your wedding and I wish you eternal love. I will play your songs when I marry the love of my life," the note concluded.
The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter penned a caption for her post, "Thank you Londonnn and beyond."
Taking to her comments section, she expressed her feelings to the letter and said, "Just think it’s so cute," and added a red heart emoji.
Fans reaction over singer's fans' tribute:
As her post gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section, with one commenting, "We're beyond proud of you, Lizzy! 90,000 people singing along to your songs is insane! From singing at bars to selling out stadiums, you've come so far. You're our ultimate pride and joy! TE AMO."
Another gushed, "Lana Del Rey aka Lizzy Grant aka Mrs. Dufrene, everyone’s favourite bayou queen."
"Lizzy is beaming with happiness her gift is living inside you," a third wrote.
A fourth user added, "This show was so special. I’m so glad I was able to make it."
Lana Del Rey performs at Wembley Stadium:
Lana Del Rey performed alongside Addison Rae at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday, July 3rd.