Ryan Reynolds gets Canada’s highest honors with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds was officially appointed to the Order of Canada in a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated his contributions to the arts and philanthropy.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star was appointed as an Officer to the Order of Canada in his native country's capital of Ottawa during a special Canada Day ceremony on Tuesday, July 1.

During that ceremony, Blake Lively looked as proud as ever while recording the footage of her husband with her iPhone, smiling and looking on as he received his medal.

As per PEOPLE, a source said, "It was a great day, and he's immensely proud of the honor," adding, "His family was there to support him, and he’s always considered Canada a third parent!"

Following he was named one of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada on Dec. 19, 2024, Reynolds said he "couldn’t be more emotional and proud," adding, “I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story."

The Life star went on to express his gratitude to the communities across Canada who “supported and shaped me" as a person.

“As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back,” Reynolds continued.

He mentioned, “I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share.”

Reynolds previously received the Order of British Columbia and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s humanitarian award, both in 2023.

