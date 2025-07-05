Dua Lipa drops mini-documentary on sold out Wembley shows

Dua Lipa has finally released a mini-documentary about her sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.
The pop icon delivered electrifying performance of New Rules, Houdini, Be The One and Dance The Night at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 20 and 21.
On Friday night, Dua dropped the mini-documentary, titled Dua Lipa – The Beat Before (Wembley Stadium), on YouTube. The recently released documentary features some behind-the-scenes and fan vox-pop footage from the shows.
The One Kiss singer expressed gratitude in the caption of the mini-documentary, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. For this journey. For every single person who's stood by me, believed in me, sung with me, danced with me, and shared in this dream.”
She also invited special guests, Jamiroquai and Charli XCX, for a surprise performance.
In one scene, Dua addressed the 70,000 crowd during the first night at Welbley Stadium, “It means the absolute world to me that you are here tonight.”
She added, “It feels really, really special to be here tonight. It is 10 years since our first ever London show to about 350 people, and I just dreamt of a night like this where I get to be in front of 70,000 people.”
On the work front, Dua Lipa is currently busy with ongoing Radical Optimism tour.