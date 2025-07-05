Young Noble, Outlawz member and Tupac Shakur collaborator, commits suicide

  • By Sidra Khan
In a shocking new update, Young Noble has breathed his last.

The American rapper, who worked closely with late Tupac Shakur and was a member of hip hop group Outlawz, was reported dead at the age of 47 on Friday, July 4.

According to his fellow Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean, who announced the rapper’s death via social media, Young Noble committed suicide through a “self-inflicted gunshot” in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday morning.

In his update, which was reposted by Tupac Shakur’s Instagram handle managed by his estate, Mean penned, “Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper.”

He continued, “I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YO UR FOLKS! #04L.”

Meanwhile, some insiders claimed that the rapper had recently played basketball with his friends, and at that time showed no signs of psychological concerns.

Young Noble, whose real name was Rufus Lee Cooper III, landed his big break in hip hop after joining the Outlawz rap group in early 1996, and was the group’s last member to be added by Tupac Shakur himself.

Besides being a member of the hip hop group, the rapper also released several solo albums, including Noble Justice and Son of God.

