Julian McMahon, ‘Charmed’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor, dies after serious health battle

Julian McMahon is no more!
The Australian actor, who was renowned for his iconic roles on Nip/Tuck and Fantastic Four, passed away at the age of 56 in Clearwater, Florida, reported Deadline on Friday, July 4.
Speaking to the outlet, the actor’s wife, Kelly, shared that Julian McMahon’s cause of death was a private cancer battle.
However, she did not disclose the specific cancer the Charmed actor was fighting.
In her statement, Kelly noted, “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”
“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she added.
Continuing further, McMahon’s wife stated, "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."
Who was Julian McMahon?
Julian McMahon, born as Julian Dana William McMahon on July 27, 1968, was an Australian–born American actor.
He was the only son of the former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon.
The actor was known for his incredible acting in several hit films, including Fantastic Four, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted, and Nip/Tuck.