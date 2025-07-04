Ed Sheeran recalls emotional journey behind his soulful track 'I See Fire'

  • By Web Desk
  • |

Ed Sheeran recounted his emotional journey behind his best-selling soulful rendition, I See Fire.

The Perfect crooner took to his Instagram account on Friday, July 4, to drop the never-before-seen video clip of himself recording for his iconic 2013 song. 

Sheeran shared that 12 years ago, he was at one of his pal's weddings in Ibiza, where he received a work email from Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh for I See Fire.

"Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, saying can you come to NZ and watch an early cut of The Desolation of Smaug, and maybe write the end credits song," the 34-year-old English musician added.

He continued, "I was on the first plane there from that moment. Landed, saw the cut, wrote I see fire that day as soon as I’d seen it, and then spent the rest of the week producing it and recording bits."

Ed Sheeran wrote song 'I See Fire' for which movie:  

For those unaware, I See Fire was Sheeran's first song, which he produced and wrote on his own.

The song debuted in the fantasy-adventure film, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, which was released in 2013.

Sheeran expressed gratitude for being a significant part of the project, saying, "Such a massive Peter and Fran fan, and such a huge Tolkien fan, it felt like a dream being involved."

Ed Sheeran's upcoming project: 

Ed Sheeran is currently working on his eighth studio album, Play, scheduled for release on September 12, 2025.

