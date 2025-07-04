'They Odyssey' star raves about Christopher Nolan ahead of film's release  

John Leguizamo has recently shared the inside journey of his highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey.
In a conversation with People, the 64-year-old American actor and comedian teased his upcoming role in the action-fantasy while applauding the movie's director, Christopher Nolan.
John raved about working closely with the Academy-winning filmmaker, saying that the director is "protective" of the details of his movie as he faced difficulties before the launch of his previous projects, including Oppenheimer and others.
"It was like being with a visionary — like what I imagine it must have been like to work with Stanley Kubrick, somebody creating worlds, and who thinks in a different way than the rest of us," the Ice Age noted.
He further disclosed that fans can expect in Nolan's new film as he shot a few scenes in seven different locations in various countries.
"It's seven countries. They're in Morocco, Greece, Sicily, back to L.A., and [Nolan is] bringing work back to L.A. and America, which is incredible," Leguizamo remarked.
These remarks by John Leguizamo came a few days after the first poster of The Odyssey was launched earlier this week.
The Odyssey's release date:
On July 2, the film's official Instagram account, created on December 24 of the previous year, unveiled a first look at the new project.
According to the poster, The Odyssey is set to be released across the theatres on July 17.
In addition to John Leguizamo, Christopher Nolan's new project also starred Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron in the leading roles.