Romeo Beckham shares cryptic message amid Brooklyn feud

Romeo Beckham has seemingly shared a cryptic message to his older brother Brooklyn following deeply saddening news.
Taking to social media, Romeo reportedly expressed his love and support in a moving message to his estranged brother after the devastating news of Diogo Jota's death.
In his message he wrote, "Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do! Life can flash before your eyes at any moment!"
He continued: "But the people that truly love you and care for you will always be there.. Don't hold back from LOVE OR APPRECIATION for ANYTHING OR ANYONE."
To note, Romeo’s message came after his father David penned a tribute for the late footballer along with a black-and-white photo of Jota on the pitch.
The 50-year-old football icon wrote: "Devastating to hear such sad news. Sending love to Diogo and Andre's families."
The Liverpool footballer and his brother, Andre Felipe, died in a car accident near the Spanish-Portuguese border.
However, the cryptic post from Romeo came amid the weeks of speculation about a rift within the Beckham family.
The speculations ignited after Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge David’s milestone 50th birthday in May, despite flying to London from Los Angeles.
He was also absent from David’s knighthood ceremony and reportedly failed to reach out on Father’s Day.