Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift’s big career milestone ‘more special’

  By Hafsa Noor
Travis Kelce has apparently played a pivotal role in Taylor Swift’s major career milestone.

The Grammy winner reacquired the rights to her master recordings of her first six albums on May 30, 2025.

A source recently told PEOPLE, "Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering. She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way. Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special.”

The NFL star “was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

Taylor just wrapped up a huge moment in her career and having her boyfriend’s support made the emotional rollercoaster a little more bearable.

As per the report, the lovebirds are “incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

After concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour, the Love Story singer has been enjoying her well-deserved break with Travis.

They were spotted in the West Village during their time in Manhattan. The couple is often spotted for low key date nights and cozy dinners with friends.

To note, Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023.

