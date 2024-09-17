Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday: 

Mark Ruffalo rings in wife Sunrise Coigney birthday with heartwarming tribute.
The Avengers actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 17, to wish her beloved wife.
Ruffalo shared a carousel of picture which includes many different solo shots of his wife and some PDA-filled snap of them aswell.
Alongside the photos, he penned, "Happy Birthday you magical being. You only get better with each passing year. Now the real fun starts. We love you. Us."
Soon after his post, Sunrise also took to the comment section and wrote, "l love you. Thank you."
Ruffalo and Sunrise, who tied the knot in 2000, shares three children, Keen, Bella Noche, and Odette Moon.
The Shutter Island star first met his wife in Los Angeles in 1998.
“When I saw her and was like, I'm going to marry that girl,'” Ruffalo said in the 2017’s Men’s Journal.
He further added, "All I had was my decency, wit and charm — I didn't have anything. When I met her, she was like, 'You don't have a driver's license, you don't have a credit card. What is wrong with you, dude? I can't be with you!' I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game. She believed in me."
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 11.