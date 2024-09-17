Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday

'The Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 11

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday:
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday: 

Mark Ruffalo rings in wife Sunrise Coigney birthday with heartwarming tribute.

The Avengers actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 17, to wish her beloved wife.

Ruffalo shared a carousel of picture which includes many different solo shots of his wife and some PDA-filled snap of them aswell.

Alongside the photos, he penned, "Happy Birthday you magical being. You only get better with each passing year. Now the real fun starts. We love you. Us."

Soon after his post, Sunrise also took to the comment section and wrote, "l love you. Thank you."

Ruffalo and Sunrise, who tied the knot in 2000, shares three children, Keen, Bella Noche, and Odette Moon.

The Shutter Island star first met his wife in Los Angeles in 1998.

“When I saw her and was like, I'm going to marry that girl,'” Ruffalo said in the 2017’s Men’s Journal.

He further added, "All I had was my decency, wit and charm — I didn't have anything. When I met her, she was like, 'You don't have a driver's license, you don't have a credit card. What is wrong with you, dude? I can't be with you!' I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game. She believed in me."

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on June 11.

Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’

Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday

Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end

Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World win 24 years later at Nick Jonas concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Taylor Swift earns Brittany Mahomes' support after Donald Trump’s hate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Sabrina Carpenter shares BIG achievement before Short N’ Sweet Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Jennifer Lopez exudes serene vibes after Ben Affleck family outing: SEE