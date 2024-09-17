Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer

The first trailer for Cillian Murphy’s highly anticipated film, Small Things Like These, has just dropped by Lionsgate on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Small Things Like These trailer teases the tension between the simple, serene life Murphy’s character Bill Furlong, a coal and timber merchant leads and the burden that comes with doing the right thing, when he stumbles upon a dark secret of a local convent while delivering his goods during the Christmas season.
The film, which is set to release on November 8, 2024 is adapted from Claire Keegan's acclaimed novella, and directed by Tim Mielants.
Alongside Murphy, the studded cast of Small Things Like These also include, Emily Watson, Aisling Franciosi, Clare Dunne, Ella Cannon, and Ciarán Hinds.
As one of the film's producers, the Oppenheimer actor expressed his admiration for Keegan's work, saying, “This story is incredibly special. It’s about the small acts of kindness and bravery that can change lives, and I think it’s something audiences will really connect with.”
This project will mark Cillian Murphy’s first after blockbuster hit Oppenheimer, released on July 21, 2023.