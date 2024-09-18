King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date

Royal

  • September 18, 2024
Prince Harry is making a swift comeback to the United Kingdom very soon.

After having visited his home country twice in the past few weeks where he came face-to-face with estranged brother Prince William, the Duke of Sussex’s heading to it once more.

The Mirror has reported that he will be landing in London on September 30 for attending WellChild charity’s annual awards ceremony as its patron.

And the return has been confirmed as well!

News of his arrival in the United King comes right after he celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15, when King Charles seemingly extended an olive branch toward him.

Your Majesty happened to be just the person who made Prince William attend the same event as his brother when they met last time.

With Prince Harry touching down in his home country again, many are awaiting to see whether King Charles makes a reconciliation move as sources believe that he will.

The Duke of Sussex has been serving WellChild for the past 16 years now, standing up to support seriously ill children and their grieving families.

Among the institution’s own crew, he remains the most regular face at their awards ceremony every year.

Prince Harry was there last time, too, and shall be present to hand rewards down to inspirational winners this month as well.

