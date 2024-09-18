Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen has given a subtle warning to McLaren after Lando Norris received bonus point for setting the fastest lap.
Lando is also three points ahead of Red Bull driver in the drivers' championship after the disaster in Azerbaijan Grand Prix last week.
Sergio Pérez crashed into Carlon Sianz during the last few laps while Max could only secure P6.
As per official F1 website, the Dutch driver said, "I think if we do a better job ourselves, they [McLaren] need to have a perfect end to the year,” adding, “I guess in a way, yeah. But I don't like to, of course, always be P6 myself. We need to do a bit better.”
Max added, "Sunday already showed that, for example, with Checo, when he was a bit happier, the car was performing a bit better. We are in the fight. Okay, maybe we didn't win, but we were in that fight with Checo. So I think from now onwards, we can be in that fight constantly, if we keep improving the car step by step a little bit after our findings."
The last race he won was the Spanish Grand Prix in June.