Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen received P6 while Sergio Pérez collided in Carlon Sianz

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Max Verstappen has given a subtle warning to McLaren after Lando Norris received bonus point for setting the fastest lap.

Lando is also three points ahead of Red Bull driver in the drivers' championship after the disaster in Azerbaijan Grand Prix last week.

Sergio Pérez crashed into Carlon Sianz during the last few laps while Max could only secure P6.

As per official F1 website, the Dutch driver said, "I think if we do a better job ourselves, they [McLaren] need to have a perfect end to the year,” adding, “I guess in a way, yeah. But I don't like to, of course, always be P6 myself. We need to do a bit better.”

Max added, "Sunday already showed that, for example, with Checo, when he was a bit happier, the car was performing a bit better. We are in the fight. Okay, maybe we didn't win, but we were in that fight with Checo. So I think from now onwards, we can be in that fight constantly, if we keep improving the car step by step a little bit after our findings."

The last race he won was the Spanish Grand Prix in June. 

Sports News

Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges