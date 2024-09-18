Taylor Swift manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift seemingly manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce long before they met.
Recently, her interview on A Second Look podcast in 2011 started circulating, in which the pop icon got candid about her ideal partner.
The Cruel Summer crooner told the outlet, “It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating]. Cause I don’t care … It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”
After a decade, the Grammy-award winner finally found her ideal man. She went public about her relationship with the NFL star in December 2023.
Taylor further shared, “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”
The lovebirds have been spotted at the U.S. Open, 2024 Super Bowl and in New York for their dates.
Last week, she made headlines at 2024 VMA awards by calling Travis her “boyfriend.”
Taylor won the Video of the Year award with Post Malone for their track Fortnight at the award show.