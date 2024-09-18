Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has garnered immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari after their divorce.
The Toxic singer took to her Instagram account to share the reaction video to Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 MTV Video Music Awards performance on Thursday, September 12.
To mock Spears, the social media influencer Michael Pavano dropped an insulting reenactment of Spears’ now-deleted post.
Sam remarked, “Not cool,” Asghari wrote, reflecting the view of many social media users who commented the likes of, “Your [sic] mean,” and, “Poor woman …. leave her alone.”
Carpenter, 25, answered numerous questions from Spears in the original video before performing a space-themed combination of her songs Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste at the VMAs.
During the medley, Carpenter seemed to honour Spears by playing a brief passage from her song Oops! I Did It Again as Please Please Please gave way to Taste.
Carpenter also used a space motif for Taste, emulating Spears' Oops! music video.
After admitting that she didn’t watch the awards ceremony, she did catch clips from the event on YouTube.
“Why is she kissing an alien onstage?” Spears said in the original video. “I love her. I adore her to death [but] I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird.”
“This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool,” Spears said, adding, “Because I forget I’m famous sometimes … but that was kind of cool. This Sabrina girl, Carpenter, she said something about me and I was like, ‘Thanks! That’s cool!’ She made me cool.”
Notably, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears tied the knot in June 2022 and filed to divorce her in August 2023, their couple’s divorce was finalized in May 2024.