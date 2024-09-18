World

Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi

Former US president blames India for imposing heavy tariffs on US imports

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States in the coming days for the 4th Quad summit late in September.

According to Times of India, ahead of PM Modi's visit, former US President Donald Trump slammed India for imposing heavy tariffs on US imports and called the country a ‘very big abuser’ of US-India trade relations.

The Republican candidate who is expected to meet the Indian prime minister said, “He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic. These people are the sharpest people.”

He further added, “You know the expression, they are at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough… China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs.”

Trump warned that if he does not get elected in the November elections, there will be no auto industry in the country in the next two to three years, citing China will take over the industry ‘because of electric cars.’

Modi and Trump enjoyed a very warm relationship. During the 78-year-old’s presidency, both of the heads of the state parsed each other during their visits.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden will be hosting Australia, India, and Japan on September 21 in Delaware for the Quad Summit. 

World News

Russian army to surpass America as world’s second largest military
Republicans block IVF bill in senate despite support from Trump
Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave
Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump