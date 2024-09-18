Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States in the coming days for the 4th Quad summit late in September.
According to Times of India, ahead of PM Modi's visit, former US President Donald Trump slammed India for imposing heavy tariffs on US imports and called the country a ‘very big abuser’ of US-India trade relations.
The Republican candidate who is expected to meet the Indian prime minister said, “He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic. These people are the sharpest people.”
He further added, “You know the expression, they are at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough… China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs.”
Trump warned that if he does not get elected in the November elections, there will be no auto industry in the country in the next two to three years, citing China will take over the industry ‘because of electric cars.’
Modi and Trump enjoyed a very warm relationship. During the 78-year-old’s presidency, both of the heads of the state parsed each other during their visits.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden will be hosting Australia, India, and Japan on September 21 in Delaware for the Quad Summit.