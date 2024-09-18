Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan, in a meet and greet session from the UK, responded to a question regarding her co-actor Bilal Abbas Khan.
The three leading ladies of the Pakistan entertainment fraternity sat down for a fun chit-chat session with her fans revealed how the co-actors support each other and work on the sets.
In the start of the video, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star told that the actors on sets work as a team and are caring unlike their characters.
Sarah them chimed in spilling details about the Ishq Murshid actor, “Bilal Abbas Khan is a brilliant actor, he’s so passionate about his work, he becomes his character on the set. In Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, he was the Devdas on the set and Bilal is the biggest foodie, he needs good food, he loves food, but it’s not like he compromises on his work if he won’t get good food."
To note, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sarah Khan shared the screen in the show Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, which is now available for streaming on YouTube.
Sarah Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral pink and beige outfit for the glitzy evening.