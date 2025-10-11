Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Jessica Pegula in Wuhan Open semifinal clash

Aryna Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak at the Wuhan Open came to an end as she was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.
American professional tennis star defeated world number one Sabalenka with a score of 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2).
Initially, Sabalenka was leading 5-2 in the last set and looked almost ready to reach the final again but Pegula made a strong comeback and won the match.
Sabalenka previously won the Wuhan Open in 2018, 2019 and 2024 after the tournament resumed following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After winning the match, Pegula said, "For what I did in the tie-break, I'm just really proud of myself," as per BBC Sports.
"I've played so much tennis the last few weeks, so many three-set matches, but I feel like I'm very tough right now and I'm just using that [feeling] as best as I can," she added.
Pegula will now face French Open champion Coco Gauff in the final.
The 21-year-old defeated the seventh-seeded Italian with a score of 6-4, 6-3.
With this victory, Gauff reached her first final since winning Roland Garros in June.