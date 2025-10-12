Tiger Woods shares worrying health update as return to golf remains uncertain

Tiger Woods has shared a major health update as his return to game remain uncertain.
Any and all optimism about Woods returning to the course anytime soon appears to be gone.
According to Heavy, Woods, who was working his way back from a ruptured Achilles that cost him all of last season, announced October 11, that he underwent yet another back surgery.
“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken. The scans determined that I have a collapsed disc in L4/5,disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”
Noticeably absent from that statement and anything out of Woods’ camp is any mention at all of golf. The only other reason for optimism, in addition to Woods’ feeling he made a “good decision” is that “the surgery was deemed successful,” per the release.
The news comes exactly seven months after Woods underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, an injury he suffered while preparing for the 2025 season. Following that procedure, Woods insisted that his focus was on his recovery and rehab but didn’t offer any sort of timeline regarding a return to play.
He was recently spotted hitting balls at a clinic that inspired some hope he could be on his way back to the course. Woods was promoted as part of the TGL schedule release earlier this week for the indoor, tech-infused golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy. By all accounts, Woods was going to be ready for the TGL season around Christmas, and he had also made the PNC Championship part of his schedule in recent years.