Mbappe sidelined with ankle injury during France's World Cup qualifier win

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kylian Mbappé showed little sign of a recent ankle injury as he scored with a slaloming run to help France beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in World Cup qualifying.

According to AP, he added an assist for France’s second goal but did have to limp off late after he had tussled for a ball with an opponent.

France maintained a perfect record after three games, while Germany got back on track by easing to a 4-0 win over Luxembourg.

France dominated Azerbaijan but struggled to create opportunities and it took an individual effort from Mbappé to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.

The Real Madrid forward gathered the ball in midfield and dribbled through numerous players before slotting a shot into the bottom right corner.

He has now scored in 10 straight matches for club and country.

Mbappé is France’s second all-time scorer with 53 goals and needs five more to overtake Olivier Giroud for the No. 1 spot.

The 26-year-old Mbappé also set up France’s second goal with a lofted pass in the area for Adrien Rabiot to head home in the 69th minute.

Mbappé had been a doubt before the match with an injury to his right ankle and he appeared to hurt the same ankle late on, forcing him off in the 83rd minute.

