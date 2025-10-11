Home / Sports

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final

Coco Gauff reached her first final since winning Roland Garros in June

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final
Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final

French Open champion Coco Gauff advanced to the Wuhan Open final with a hard-fought victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Saturday, October 11.

The 21-year-old defeated the seventh-seeded Italian with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

With this victory, Gauff reached her first final since winning Roland Garros in June.

Gauff struggled with her serve, being broken five times and hitting seven double faults.

Despite all ups and downs, Gauff stayed composed and won the key points in critical games and eventually won the game.

After winning the match, Gauff said, "I'm really happy with how I played today. It was tough, especially playing on the serve, but I did what I needed to do to get through," as per BBC Sports.

Reaching the Wuhan Open final is Gauff’s fifth career WTA 1000 final and her third of 2025.

Gauff will now face world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula in the final.

Speaking about the opponents she could face, Gauff said, "Sabalenka and Pegula are great players, and I've lost to them both before. But overall, I'm just going to focus on my side of the court and try to control the things I can control."

On the other hand, winning the Wuhan Open won’t impact the WTA Finals qualification because all potential winners have already qualified except Paolini, who lost and now must earn her place at either the Ningbo or Tokyo tournaments.

You Might Like:

Novak Djokovic exits Shanghai Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Novak Djokovic exits Shanghai Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament

Mbappe sidelined with ankle injury during France's World Cup qualifier win

Mbappe sidelined with ankle injury during France's World Cup qualifier win
Kylian Mbappe leads France closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 after dominant win over Azerbaijan

Hamilton becomes emotional after receiving LEGO portrait of late dog Roscoe

Hamilton becomes emotional after receiving LEGO portrait of late dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton's beloved dog Roscoe died last month after battling pneumonia

Emma Raducanu shares major health update after worrying Wuhan Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu shares major health update after worrying Wuhan Open withdrawal
Emma Raducanu retires from the Wuhan Open first round due to dizziness from intense temperatures

Lamine Yamal earns praise from teammate for historic rise at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal earns praise from teammate for historic rise at Barcelona
Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

Battlefield 6 released worldwide with major updates and exciting gameplay

Battlefield 6 released worldwide with major updates and exciting gameplay
Battlefield 6 is currently accessible worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Standard and Phantom Editions

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend

Ricky Hatton funeral draws thousands as fans, boxing icons pay tribute to legend
Ricky Hatton, famously known as 'The Hitman,' was found dead at his home in Hyde last month

Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium

Walter Smith statue set on fire in shocking incident at Ibrox Stadium
Walter Smith was among the most successful managers in the Rangers FC history

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Wuhan Open semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge to win her fourth consecutive Wuhan Open tittle

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage

F1 addresses Carlos Sainz's concern over Grand Prix coverage
Williams' driver noted that F1's TV coverage focuses more on drivers' girlfriends and celebrities than the race

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell

Ricky Hatton funeral: Manchester to honour boxing legend with grand farewell
The 'Hitman' passed away in September at the age of 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores, Loyola Chicago's basketball chaplain dies at 106
Tributes pour in after it was announced that Loyola University Chicago's beloved chaplain died at age 106