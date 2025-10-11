Novak Djokovic exits Shanghai Masters after shocking loss to Vacherot

Home / Sports

  By Fatima Nadeem
An injury-hit Novak Djokovic's dream of winning the Shanghai Masters came to an unexpected end as he was surprisingly defeated by qualifier Valentin Vacherot in the semi finals.

Monaco's Vacherot, who is ranked 204th in the world defeated top tennis star with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

With this victory, Vacherot now became the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

After winning the match, the 26-year-old, still in shock, said, "I'm trying to pinch myself, is this real? To have Novak on the other side of the court was first of all an invaluable experience for me. I have a hundred feelings right now," as per BBC Sports.

Djokovic has been struggling with injuries throughout the tournament, even vomiting in earlier matches due to heat and humidity.

The Serbian tennis star faced these issues again during Saturday's semi-final, forcing the 38-year-old to receive medical treatment several times, including a long break in the seventh game where he lay shirtless on the court while a physiotherapist treated his back.

"Going from qualifications, it's an amazing story. I told him at the net that he's had an amazing tournament, but more so his attitude is very good and his game was amazing as well," Djokovic said.

He also congratulated Vacherot, saying, "I want to congratulate him for reaching his first Masters final. I wish him all the best in the finals and the better player won today."

Vacherot will now face either his cousin Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech or Daniil Medvedev in the final which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12.

