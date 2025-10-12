Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's 'another step' towards World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates as Portugal has taken “another step” towards the World Cup with a win over Ireland.

According to Sky Sports, Ruben Neves got Portugal out of jail with an injury-time World Cup qualifying winner against the Republic of Ireland after Cristiano Ronaldo had seen his penalty saved by Caoimhín Kelleher.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's men looked set to leave Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium with a hard-fought point but ultimately did so empty-handed, although having restored a good deal of price with a battling display which erased some of the memories of last month's embarrassing defeat in Armenia.

Defeat, however, leaves them staring down the barrel, with their first three Group F games having yielded just a single point.

They must beat the Armenians in Dublin on Tuesday evening, when key midfielder Josh Cullen will be suspended, if they are to have any hope of claiming a play-off place.

Just as they had done in 2021, the Portuguese left it late, Neves heading home in the first minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win, four years after Ronaldo had scored twice at the death to see off a stubborn Ireland.

