Tadej Pogacar makes cycling history with fifth consecutive Il Lombardia victory

Tadej Pogacar etched his name in cycling history with a fifth consecutive Il Lombardia win, matching Fausto Coppi’s all-time record.
Slovenian cyclist sped ahead of the leading group of top competitors with 38 kilometers remaining.
As per BBC Sports, he caught up to Quinn Simmons, the last rider from an earlier breakaway and then rode alone to win the final Monument of the season.
Pogacar now made history by becoming the first cyclist to win the same Monument race five times in a row and the first to place on the podium in all five Monuments in a single season.
Besides this, he also joined Eddy Merckx as the only rider to win three Monuments, the Tour de France, and the world championship in the same year.
"To win five times in a row... every time I start it feels like this race is suited to me, but also at the same time that with such a good team around me we can pull it off," said Pogacar.
He added, "I always say, seven years in a row now, this is my best season, and again I can say this is the best season so far."
Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel finished in second place while Australia’s Michael Storer finished in third place far behind.