Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformer One's dubbing gets into chaos with cute distractions

Chris Hemsworth new animated film 'Transformers One’ released in theaters on September, 14

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Chris Hemsworth’s work-from-home get into chaos with cutest distraction!

During the New York City premiere of Transformer One on Wednesday, director Josh Cooley revealed Hemsworth recorded his role in the animated film at his Australian home.

"All of Chris' recordings were done at his house. So I would travel all the way to Sydney and record there, which was really fun," Cooley told the PEOPLE.

He continued, "He got a great place and his kids would come running into the room occasionally and he'd be like, 'Oh, hold on, let me get lunch for him,' or whatever it was. But it was great. It was so super chill and he's a phenomenal, a great guy."

Hemsworth often shares heartwarming moments with his wife and kid on Instagram.

They even supported him at the Australian premiere of Transformers One in Sydney last week.

Last month, at the San Diego Comic Con , Hemsworth shared that he consulted his kids when he was offered the role of Orion Pax a.k.a. Optimus Prime in the film.

"I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,’" he said at the time.

"They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, and daughter India Rose with wife Elsa Pataky.

Inside Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes's deliciously imperfect home life
Heidi Klum fuels excitement for this year’s Halloween costume with bombshell claim
Zayn Malik announces first ever solo tour post One Direction split
Sean "Diddy" Combs bombshell documentory in works at Investigation Discovery
Lucy Beaumont exposes ‘predatory men’ who stopped her career from growing
Travis Scott, Spotify excite fans by releasing concert film on 10th anniversary
Marvel’s ‘haunted’ advice to Ryan Reynolds laid bare
Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold make major move after their Hollywood hits
Pharrell Williams taunts Taylor Swift as ‘self-righteous’ in insulting swipe
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE photos from wedding with Brooke Sansone