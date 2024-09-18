Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformer One's dubbing gets into chaos with cute distractions

Chris Hemsworth’s work-from-home get into chaos with cutest distraction!
During the New York City premiere of Transformer One on Wednesday, director Josh Cooley revealed Hemsworth recorded his role in the animated film at his Australian home.
"All of Chris' recordings were done at his house. So I would travel all the way to Sydney and record there, which was really fun," Cooley told the PEOPLE.
He continued, "He got a great place and his kids would come running into the room occasionally and he'd be like, 'Oh, hold on, let me get lunch for him,' or whatever it was. But it was great. It was so super chill and he's a phenomenal, a great guy."
Hemsworth often shares heartwarming moments with his wife and kid on Instagram.
They even supported him at the Australian premiere of Transformers One in Sydney last week.
Last month, at the San Diego Comic Con , Hemsworth shared that he consulted his kids when he was offered the role of Orion Pax a.k.a. Optimus Prime in the film.
"I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,’" he said at the time.
"They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool,” he added.
Chris Hemsworth shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, and daughter India Rose with wife Elsa Pataky.