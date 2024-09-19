Legendary singer chooses Kanye West over Taylor Swift in drunk confession

Zach Bryan revealed that he prefers Kanye West over Taylor Swift when it comes to music.
Later on the America singer shared that he was drunk at the time and apologised to his fans.
Zach also took a subtle dig at Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce by preferring his opponent team over Kansas City Chiefs
On Wednesday, he tweeted, “eagles > chiefs” adding, “Kanye > Taylor… Who’s with me.”
After receiving heavy backlash from Swifties, the Dawn crooner sincerely apologised.
He said in a followup tweet, “Guys I love Taylor, was listening to TTPD [‘The Tortured Poets Department’] last night and ‘Thank You Aimee’ came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”
In 2016, the hip-hop rapper released the hit single Famous with the controversial lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous."
The feud between two music moguls goes back to 2009 when Kanye ambushed Taylor's acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs.