Lady Gaga gives final verdict on rumours about her gender

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Lady Gaga, who is currently busy promoting her film Joker: Folie à Deux, has given a final verdict on non-stop rumours that “she's a man.”

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning artist, 38, squashed all the rumours circulating around her gender identity.

She told Bill Gates in his new Netflix series What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates, “The reason I didn’t answer the question was because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie. But I thought about, what about a kid that’s being accused of that, that would think that a public figure like me would feel shame.”

Gaga reflected on the origin of rumours and noted that it started in 2020 when her edited picture went viral on the internet, raising concerns about her gender.

The Bloody Mary hitmaker added, “There was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored and they were like, ‘You know there’s this rumor that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?'”

She confessed that “fixing a rumour” was not her concern and it was also for the “best interest” of her fans.

Gaga's upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux will release on October 4, 2024.

