Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Elon Musk has endorsed former president Donald Trump for the November presidential elections, whereas the workers of his company have donated to Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to Reuters, despite the tech billionaire's endorsement of the Republican nominee, his employees at this collection of companies, Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), are largely donating to the Democrat candidate.
As per a nonpartisan nonprofit organisation that keeps track of US campaign donations and lobbying data, OpenSecrets, workers at the electric car company Tesla donated $42,824 to Harris' campaign as compared to $24,840 to Trump's campaign.
Moreover, the astronautics company SpaceX employees have contributed $34,526 to the Democrat’s campaign whereas $7,652 to the Republican nominee’s campaign.
Social media platform X workers made a contribution of $13,213 to Harris while less than $500 to Trump.
Although the contribution is not that big for the campaign fundraising, it clearly indicates the difference in views between Musk and his companies.
Furthermore, the former president in August made a comment that he would give Musk a Cabinet position or advisory role in the White House if he got elected in the second term.
Meanwhile, Musk earlier in September wrote on X that he is looking forward to serving America if the opportunity arises but without pay, title, and recognition.