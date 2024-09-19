MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show

World

Contestants of the upcoming $5 million reality show accused MrBeast of the ‘unsafe’ conditions on set

  September 19, 2024
American YouTuber MrBeast and Amazon have been sued by the five contestants of the new reality show for alleged harassment and ‘unsafe’ conditions on set.

According to BBC, the participants of the show filed a lawsuit against MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and the production company Amazon for ‘shamelessly exploiting’ the contestants in his upcoming series Beast Games.

The show, which was first announced in March 2024 to be the biggest live game show in the world, gave 1,000 participants a chance to win a $5 million cash prize.

As per the participants who filed a case at a Los Angeles court on Monday, September 17, they were not paid during the show. They also experienced sexual harassment and were subjected to unsafe conditions.

Moreover, the anonymous contestants on behalf of all the participants on the show in a 54-page document claimed that they were under constant surveillance by the producers with no privacy, clothing choices, contact with the outside world, and controlled sleep schedules.

The sets also “fostered a culture of misogyny and sexism” by creating a ‘hostile environment’ for the female participants.

As per the document, “This was not only noticed but allowed. And apparently this was allowed because of marching orders from the top."

Furthermore, MrBeast and Amazon have not yet commented about the lawsuit, whereas a spokesperson for MrBeast told the Times that a formal review of the show has begun.

