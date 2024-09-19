Sci-Tech

Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features

Snapchat released a new AI Lens that lets users see themselves as older versions

  by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Snapchat introduced new AI tools during its 6th annual Snap Partner Summit on Tuesday.

The new AI video tool, called Snap AI Video, will allow users to generate videos from text and image prompts.

This tool will be available exclusively to Creators, who must have a public profile, be active in posting to Stories and Spotlight, and have a large audience.

It is important to remember that all AI-generated videos will be watermarked, and this will remain visible even when the content is shared or downloaded, to distinguish them from real videos.

The tool is currently in beta for a select group of creators on the web.

Snapchat also released a new AI Lens that lets users see themselves as older versions.

Additionally, Snapchat Memories, available to Snapchat+ subscribers, will now support AI captions and Lenses.

Meanwhile, the My AI chatbot has been improved to handle more tasks, such as solving complex problems, interpreting parking signs, translating menus, and identifying unique plants.

Sci-Tech News

YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites disrupting astronomical research
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Instagram launches teen-friendly accounts with focus on privacy and parental supervision
Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study
Microsoft approves $60 billion share buyback program amid strong financial performance
Rare lunar event: Partial eclipse and supermoon to join forces
Meta enforces global ban on Russian state media across its platform