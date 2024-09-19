Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features

Snapchat introduced new AI tools during its 6th annual Snap Partner Summit on Tuesday.
The new AI video tool, called Snap AI Video, will allow users to generate videos from text and image prompts.
This tool will be available exclusively to Creators, who must have a public profile, be active in posting to Stories and Spotlight, and have a large audience.
It is important to remember that all AI-generated videos will be watermarked, and this will remain visible even when the content is shared or downloaded, to distinguish them from real videos.
The tool is currently in beta for a select group of creators on the web.
Snapchat also released a new AI Lens that lets users see themselves as older versions.
Additionally, Snapchat Memories, available to Snapchat+ subscribers, will now support AI captions and Lenses.
Meanwhile, the My AI chatbot has been improved to handle more tasks, such as solving complex problems, interpreting parking signs, translating menus, and identifying unique plants.