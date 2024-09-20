Sci-Tech

Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration

Users must be logged into their Google Workspace account for the extensions to work

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Gemini’s web version now supports new extensions that enhance its functionality.

Users can integrate Google Keep and Google Tasks with Gemini on the web, a feature previously exclusive to the Pixel 9 series but now available to everyone.

As per several reports, the extensions are available under the Workspace section of the Gemini web interface, which also includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, and other apps.

How to activate the extensions?

To activate the extensions, users should open Gemini in their browser, click on the settings icon in the bottom left corner, select Extensions, and toggle on the Google Workspace option.

Once activated, users can type ‘@’ followed by the extension’s name in the text field to use the features.

For example, Google Keep lets users create and manage notes and lists, although Gemini cannot modify, delete, share notes, or handle images.

While, the Google Tasks extension allows users to set reminders and tasks by specifying details. 

Sci-Tech News

Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites disrupting astronomical research
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Instagram launches teen-friendly accounts with focus on privacy and parental supervision
Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study
Microsoft approves $60 billion share buyback program amid strong financial performance
Rare lunar event: Partial eclipse and supermoon to join forces