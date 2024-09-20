Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration

Gemini’s web version now supports new extensions that enhance its functionality.
Users can integrate Google Keep and Google Tasks with Gemini on the web, a feature previously exclusive to the Pixel 9 series but now available to everyone.
As per several reports, the extensions are available under the Workspace section of the Gemini web interface, which also includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, and other apps.
How to activate the extensions?
To activate the extensions, users should open Gemini in their browser, click on the settings icon in the bottom left corner, select Extensions, and toggle on the Google Workspace option.
Users must be logged into their Google Workspace account for the extensions to work.
Once activated, users can type ‘@’ followed by the extension’s name in the text field to use the features.
For example, Google Keep lets users create and manage notes and lists, although Gemini cannot modify, delete, share notes, or handle images.
While, the Google Tasks extension allows users to set reminders and tasks by specifying details.