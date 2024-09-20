Entertainment

Dave Grohl’s wife knew about his infidelity?

The Foo Fighter front man accused wife Jordyn Blum of having ‘flirty relationship’ with coach

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
In a series of shocking twists and turns, the pals of Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, have made major revelations!

As per a source disclosed information to The Post, everyone feels empathy for Blum, whose husband, Grohl, revealed recently that he fathered a baby outside of his marriage.

However, the insider also went on to make the shocking revelation that Blum “knew” her husband was cheating on her and already had some sort of idea about his infidelity long before he publicly talked about it.

But the source also added that Blum, who has been married to the vocalist since 2003, might not be aware of to what extent this was happening.

“She’s a nice, wonderful woman,” said the insider about Blum.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Grohl alleged that his wife had been “flirting” with her tennis coach. However, talking about it, a source told the Daily Mail that the band’s front-man usually engaged in arguments with his wife over the coach.

“He thinks they’ve flirted. Jordyn Blum has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave Grohl has persisted,” the insider added.

Just recently, it has come to light that Blum has been offered a multimillion-dollar deal for writing a tell-all book on Grohl’s infidelity.

