Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures

The NFL star's 'net worth has absolutely skyrocketed' and he leans on to Taylor Swift to manage life

  by Web Desk
  September 20, 2024
Travis Kelce is reportedly turning to his megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift for advice on managing his soaring wealth.

The source reported to RadarOnline.com that the NFL star's “net worth has absolutely skyrocketed and he's very excited and enjoying splashing some cash to celebrate.”

“He's got so many offers coming in from all over the world right now, he's more in demand than any other NFL player,” the insider revealed.

Insiders claimed that throughout this time of his new endeavours Travis' bank account has increased to a whopping $100 million.

The source shared, “Travis is not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed.”

“Taylor's obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she's been offering him tips on how to handle the change,” shared an insider.

The source noted, “She's not micromanaging or trying to tell him what to do with his money, but she has been offering him some guidance.”

“He runs all his big decisions by his family, especially his brother, since they're in a partnership,” stated an insider.

The tipster revealed, “Taylor's also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down… And there's no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded.”

Travis has several cash-spinning ventures, including acting in American Horror stories and hosting a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? called Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? He also renewed his podcast series with his brother for a $100 million deal with Amazon.

