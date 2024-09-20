Sci-Tech

FTC raises concerns over AI data practices as social media users at risk

in an investigation, it was found that the user data management and retention policies of a few of the companies

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Social media users are losing control over how their personal data is harvested and used by artificial intelligence, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission warned.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a report released on Thursday that social media corporations gather, distribute, and process enormous amounts of user data without providing little transparency or control, particularly over how it is used by systems using artificial intelligence.

In an investigation, it was found that the user data management and retention policies of a few of the companies, such as Meta Platforms, ByteDance's TikTok, Twitch, an online gaming platform from Amazon, and others, were "woefully inadequate."

The FTC investigation also covered Reddit, Snapchat Discord, YouTube, and social networking site X, albeit its conclusions were anonymised and did not identify the actions of any particular businesses. Alphabet is the owner of YouTube.

According to a representative for X, the report is predicated on procedures from 2020, when the website was still known as Twitter, which X has since refined.

"X takes user data privacy seriously and ensures users are aware of the data they are sharing with the platform and how it is being used, while providing them with the option of limiting the data that is collected from their accounts," the spokesperson said.

The spokesman stated that just 1% of X's present U.S. users are between the ages of 13 and 17.

"While lucrative for the companies, these surveillance practices can endanger people's privacy, threaten their freedoms, and expose them to a host of harms, from identity theft to stalking," said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

The businesses the FTC examined gathered information about how customers interact with their services and collected data on users' age, gender, family status, education level, and income.

Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration
Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites disrupting astronomical research
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Instagram launches teen-friendly accounts with focus on privacy and parental supervision
Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Drug-resistant superbugs could claim 40 million lives in next 25 years, study
Microsoft approves $60 billion share buyback program amid strong financial performance