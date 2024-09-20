Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere

Brad Pitt and his lady love Ines de Ramon turned heads at the premiere of the upcoming film Wolfs.
The Fight Club star made a recent outing with his girlfriend of two years at the premiere of his film Wolfs in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 18, after making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.
As per InTouch Weekly, body language expert Darren Stanton shared views on the chemistry of the couple, saying, “Brad Pitt is a very self-assured person, very rarely gets anxious or wound up in the public eye.”
He continued, “In the photos, there’s a lot of PDAs, lots of affectionate gestures, and holding hands. They hold hands very similarly to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”
The expert added, “It’s quite an intimate and intense way of holding hands. This shows the depth of their love and relationship is quite intense. At the press junket, Brad seems very guarded of her, and is right by her side at all times.”
Darren also mentioned that “lots of eye contact” and “lots of genuine smiles” between Brad and Ines.
“[Brad] seems to be genuinely in love with Ines, but they’re also keeping it pretty low key,” Darren shared.
He added, “They don’t seem to be going overboard here. From a non-verbal perspective, they’re definitely very comfortable together. He knows exactly how to handle the paparazzi, as he’s been in the industry a long time.”
However, Darren noted that Ines did seem “quite nervous” at times.
Notably, Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumours in 2022.