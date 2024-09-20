Graham Arnold's coaching tenure for Australian team comes to end

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Graham Arnold has stepped down as head coach of the Australian men's football team after six years of stellar career.

Earlier this week, the former coach suggested Football Australia that he should resign after two bad performances by the team in 2026 World Cup qualifying

In an exclusive statement issued by Football Australia, he said, "I said after our game against Indonesia that I had some decisions to make, and after deep reflection, my gut has told me it's time for change, both for myself and the program.”

Graham has led the team since August 2018, marking his second term with the side after a brief interim role from 2006 to 2007.

"I've made the decision to resign based upon what's best for the nation, the players and Football Australia. I've given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure,” he noted.

As of now, the Football association has not revealed the name of the new head coach.

For the unversed, team Australia lost 1-0 to Bahrain on the Gold Coast.

