Amazon introduces exciting AI tool to create ads from a single image

The e-commerce company, Amazon has unveiled a new AI-powered video generator tool that allows advertisers to create ads using just a single product image.
Announced on Thursday, this tool helps advertisers produce video ads that showcase a product’s key features and selling points.
As reported by TechCrunch, the AI video generator creates six-to-nine-second videos at 720p resolution and 24 frames per second.
Each video takes about five minutes to produce, offering four variations for users to choose from.
The soundtrack is customizable, and the brand’s logo appears in the top-right corner.
However, it is still unclear if users can give specific text instructions or edit the generated videos.
Along with this, Amazon introduced a live image feature for its AI image generator, designed to create short, animated visuals for campaigns.
The live image feature targets enterprise clients, allowing them to generate animated campaign images similar to looping GIFs often seen on web ads.
Amazon demonstrated the feature but has not shared full details about the video generator.
Both tools are currently in beta and available to select advertisers in the US.