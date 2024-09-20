Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE

The new mom is finally back!
Hailey Bieber made a stunning return to Instagram on Friday, after welcoming Baby Jack Blues Bieber.
The Rhode founder shared her signature mirror selfie showcasing her post baby glow.
In the picture, Hailey could be seen donning black T-shirt with matching nails and minimal make up look which she styled with neat updo with two lock of hair lying on her each side of face.
The supermodel completed her look with sparkling “B” initial necklace from Alex Moss and golden hoop earnings, making her even more stylish.
Hailey captioned her selfie, “Hi. (along with sparkling emoji),” referring to her return to the social media after 4 weeks of delivering her first baby, whom she shares with singer Justin Bieber.
Justin announced the good news on Instagram on August 23, penning "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," along with a photo of Hailey holding their baby boy’s tiny foot.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in a grand wedding ceremony in September 2019, following a courthouse ceremony in 2018.
The loved up couple welcomed their first baby boy after six years of marriage.